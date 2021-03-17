Ralph Krueger fired as Sabres head coach midway through 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ralph Krueger is out as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

Head coach Ralph Krueger has been relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/IymNcxg7B3 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 17, 2021

The move was announced Wednesday, less than two weeks after Sabres GM Kevyn Adams admitted his "anger" with how the Sabres have performed this season. When asked about Krueger's status with the team, he would only say everything was being evaluated.

Krueger was hired in May of 2019 to be the 5th head coach of the Sabres since Lindy Ruff was relieved of his duties in 2013 [hired in 1997]. Since then, no head coach has lasted more than two full seasons.

The Sabres most recently lost to the New Jersey Devils in a game played Tuesday night, continuing an extremely disappointing season. The team is dead last in the NHL standings with a 6-18-4 record which includes being shut out six times. They haven't won a game since February 23rd, currently riding an 12-game winless streak (0-10-2).

The Sabres are back on the ice Thursday, March 18th when they host the Boston Bruins.

