"It's unacceptable where we're at right now", Sabres GM discusses poor start to 2021 season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The frustration level is high among Buffalo Sabres fans, and GM Kevyn Adams is right there with them.

"I'm not happy. It's unacceptable where we're at right now," Adams said. "Part of my job is to raise the standard and we're not where we need to be. I can hear excuses, but it's unacceptable."

The Sabres are dead last in the NHL standings [31st] and 12 points back of a playoff spot in the East Division. In 21 games played, they're 6-12-3 [15 points] and have been outscored 64-46, including four shutouts.

"Competitiveness and passion are a really important part of being a team. It's about out competing the guy across from you," Adams said. "The passion hasn't been good enough. The compete hasn't been good enough. We need to fix it."

Several players are struggling, including those tasked with leading this team. The top four paid players in Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Taylor Hall, and Kyle Okposo have a combined four goals. When it comes to goaltending, Linus Ullmark continues to recover from an injury while Carter Hutton [1-6-1] hasn't won between the pipes since January 18th.

As for head coach Ralph Krueger, GM Kevyn Adams says he has the authority to make decisions when it comes to any type of coaching change. There's respect and a good relationship between the two with conversations taking place every day. But things need to get better and both parties know that.

"He understands the situation we're in is unacceptable. The players do too, everybody does. It's flat out not good enough," Adams said. "I'm angry. I hope fans are because it means they care. We need to be better. I've been empowered by Terry and Kim Pegula to fix this and that's what I'm going to do."

Since Lindy Ruff was fired in 2013, the Sabres have had five different head coaches in that time span. No coach has lasted more than two seasons with Krueger entering his second.