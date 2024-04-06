"Quinn-tessential" win over Philadelphia Flyers makes Buffalo Sabres chances at playoffs more realistic

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn scored twice and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen notched 32 saves in 4-2 win over Philadelphia Flyers.

1st Period

Things started a little slow for both teams. Buffalo especially after Bo Byram went to the penalty box early in the opening period for slashing. After a successful penalty kill, the Sabres's offense would gradually build some chances.

Right around the 10-minute mark a great sequence from Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka, and Tage Thompson led to TNT's 28th goal of the season. Which opened up the scoring, and gave Buffalo the early 1-0 lead.

Since March 1, Thompson leads all Sabres skaters in points (18) and even-strength points (15). https://t.co/0EFDhmzLf3 — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) April 5, 2024

At the end of the 1st period. Buffalo would maintain the 1-0 lead despite being out shot 11-4.

2nd Period

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continued to shine in the 2nd period. At one point Buffalo was being outshot 22-5 and Luukkonen was making some incredible saves against shots at point-blank range. Sadly Philadelphia's 23rd shot of the night would find the back of the net to tie this game up at 1-1.

I mean you can't ask UPL to be any better right nowWhen you're being outshot 23-5 something is bound to give#Flyers tie this one up at 1-1#Sabres — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) April 6, 2024

A brief scare hit the Sabres as defenseman Rasmus Dahlin went to the locker room during a TV timeout. However, a couple minutes later Dahlin would return to the bench and eventually made his way back onto the ice.

It didn't take him long to make sure the KeyBank Center knew he was back because just over the five-minute to-go mark Dahlin slotted his 19th goal of the season off the assists from Thompson. Buffalo would jump back ahead 2-1.

Ras made sure everyone knew he was back on the ice 😏#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/wmqcbCn0vs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 6, 2024

Andddddd Rasmus Dahlin just scored#Sabres ahead 2-1 https://t.co/NykBYs0uIK — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) April 6, 2024

And hey kudos to Jack Quinn for playing until the final horn because with just six seconds left in the period, Quinn would bury his sixth goal of the season and first since coming back off injury on March 27th.

Rasmus Dahlin & Jack Quinn add two more 👍#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/vgt3qJSpNK — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 6, 2024

The young guns take their turn 😤#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RIny7TlJpY — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 6, 2024

Buffalo would take a 3-1 lead into the final intermission.

3rd Period

Down two and still facing a tough challenge in the Sabres' net from UPL the Flyers found some hope of a comeback with a goal from Owen Tippett. His 28th of the season would shrink Buffalo's lead to 3-2 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.

But like a good neighbor, Jack Quinn was there for the Sabres tonight. His second goal of the game would provide Buffalo with the added insurance it needed on their way to a massive 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

Double the fun for Jack Quinn tonight‼️#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/x0pyP0BIOC — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 6, 2024

The win gives the Sabres two more points in the standings and around the league losses from Philly, Washington, and Detroit all work in Buffalo's favor as they inch their way up the wild card race. As it stands heading into Saturday they are just four points back of a playoff spot.

Their next two games are both on the road starting Sunday against the Red Wings.