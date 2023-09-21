'Pressure is a privilege': Buffalo Sabres embracing increased expectations as they begin training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams had a message for his team as they reported to training camp — “Pressure is a privilege.”

The message was clear during the first day of on-ice practices as increased expectations are something that should be embraced.

“We didn’t have this type of pressure two years ago because we weren’t good enough,” Sabres head coach Don Granato said. “We’re good enough to have this pressure now so it’s time to embrace it.”

Granato is entering his third full season as the team's head coach. It’s the most talented roster the Sabres have had in recent memory combined with added experience up and down the roster.

“The job is to win,” Granato added. “We’ve gotten to the point, now, where, these guys, winning should be expected on a nightly basis.”

“The window is open,” Rasmus Dahlin said. “It’s go time. We don’t have excuses anymore.”

That mindset was echoed by newly added defenseman Connor Clifton, who is coming from the Boston Bruins, who had one of the best regular seasons in NHL history last year.

“You know people want to be in Buffalo. I wanted to be in Buffalo,” new Clifton said. “I’m excited to be here and like I said, you know obviously we aren’t getting into the playoffs today or tomorrow but we’re taking the steps we need to to make that journey and come April be ready to go for that. But it starts today and it’s a lot of little steps to get there.”

The Sabres begin the preseason on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

