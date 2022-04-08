Power & Portillo watch begins for the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — Highly-touted propsect Owen Power could soon be a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

It's officially Owen Power and Erik Portillo Watch — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 8, 2022

On Thursday, Michigan lost in the Frozen Four semifinals 3-2 in overtime to Denver, ending the Wolverines season. Both Power, the top pick in the 2021 NHL draft and goaltender Erik Portillo, a third-round pick in 2019, are now free to sign NHL contracts.

For Power, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will sign with the Sabres. According to multiple reports, Power is expected to join the Sabres once a deal is signed and play the remainder of the season for Buffalo.

Portillo, 21, had a very impressive 31-9-1 record for Michigan this past season. According to John Vogl of The Athletic, he is expected to speak with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to discuss his future in the coming days.

Signing watch is on for Owen Power and Erik Portillo.



Power is coming to the Sabres, it’s just a matter of what day. Portillo will be chatting with Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams. https://t.co/mxbZ9TZUPF — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) April 8, 2022

The Sabres have 10 games left in their season.