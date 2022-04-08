Watch
Power & Portillo watch begins for the Buffalo Sabres

Al Goldis/AP
Michigan's Owen Power plays during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Owen Power's season at Michigan comes to an end
Posted at 8:47 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 20:47:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — Highly-touted propsect Owen Power could soon be a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

On Thursday, Michigan lost in the Frozen Four semifinals 3-2 in overtime to Denver, ending the Wolverines season. Both Power, the top pick in the 2021 NHL draft and goaltender Erik Portillo, a third-round pick in 2019, are now free to sign NHL contracts.

For Power, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will sign with the Sabres. According to multiple reports, Power is expected to join the Sabres once a deal is signed and play the remainder of the season for Buffalo.

Portillo, 21, had a very impressive 31-9-1 record for Michigan this past season. According to John Vogl of The Athletic, he is expected to speak with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to discuss his future in the coming days.

The Sabres have 10 games left in their season.

