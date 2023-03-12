Watch Now
Power play opportunity lifts Rangers past Sabres in overtime, marks Buffalo's fourth straight loss

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates after his winning goal in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 11, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres came into Saturday needing a complete turnaround in performance from what they displayed on Thursday night against Dallas.

Despite an overall complete game from start to finish, including solid goaltending from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the Sabres fell 2-1 to New York. Marking the team's fourth straight loss.

Buffalo native Patrick Kane netted the equalizer in the second period before teammate Artemi Panarin scored the overtime winner on a power play opportunity.

The Sabres lone goal of the evening was scored by Jeff Skinner. His 29th of the season.

They'll head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Monday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. est.

