Portion of Perry Street outside KeyBank Center to be named in honor of Rick Jeanneret

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Common Council will honor the late Rick Jeanneret through the dedication of a trailblazing sign on Perry Street outside of KeyBank Center.

The legendary play-by-play announcer passed away in August at the age of 81. The Sabres honored Jeanneret with a special tribute event "Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic," at KeyBank Center which included former coaches and players reflecting on his legendary life and career.

On Thursday it was announced that the Common Council has submitted a trailblazing sign resolution calling for the installation of trailblazing signs at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street and Washington Street and Perry Street, proclaiming the stretch "RJ Way."

“This Trailblazing Sign will stand as an enduring tribute to Rick Jeanneret and all that he has done for the Buffalo Sabres organization, our fans and the city of Buffalo as a whole. RJ forged an unbreakable bond with the city and the people of Buffalo. This gesture is one of many ways we can express our gratitude for his unwavering dedication to all of us. We know that it will serve as a tremendous reminder of the man who made Sabres hockey come alive, and whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Sabres faithful." - Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer John Roth

"Rick Jeanneret's legendary voice echoed through Sabres fans’ hearts, airwaves, and arenas for decades, becoming synonymous with Buffalo Sabres hockey. This Trailblazing Sign dedication is not just about commemorating a broadcaster; it's about honoring a man who united our city with his passion for the game.” - Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski

“As a lifelong Sabres fan, there are moments in time etched in my memory through the iconic voice of Rick Jeanneret. He was every bit a part of the team as the French Connection, Pat LaFontaine, Dominik Hasek, Ryan Miller, Lindy Ruff and the countless other greats. The Buffalo Sabres, the City of Buffalo and this community will forever miss one of its best.” - South District Councilmember Christopher Scanlon

The unveiling of the trailblazing signs is scheduled to take place on October 12 before the Sabres’ season and home opener against the New York Rangers. The Sabres said fans and the public are strongly encouraged to attend.