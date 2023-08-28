Former Sabres coaches and players reflect on the legendary life and career of Rick Jeanneret

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On a day that should be somber. The legacy and life of Rick Jeanneret was illustrated through countless stories of endless laughter from inside the KeyBank Center.

“You could hear a pin drop on the bus. And about five minutes into the ride to the airport you’d hear this click and swoosh. And I’d turn my head and RJ would be opening his beer," says former player and coach James Patrick.

It was the way RJ would’ve wanted it. Not a day filled with tears and sadness. But a day filled with his friends back together under one roof again.

"You can’t be unhappy. I mean this guy had a full life and brought so much joy to all of us," adds Brad May.

Former Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, like a lot of players past and present wishes he could’ve done just one more thing for his friend.

“One of my biggest disappointments was not being able to give RJ that Stanley Cup call," he said.

“Everyone wants to win a Stanley Cup but I wanted to hear Rick call the game winning goal, or the finish of the game. Because you would’ve known something unbelievable just happened.”

But Stanley Cup or no Stanley Cup. Rick Jeanneret loved the Sabres. He loved this city, and this community. And in turn that love was given back to him.

“Just the way he can bring the fan into that experience. You could feel it. There’s no doubt even sitting and listening and watching his highlights. He was special," added May.

His calls from the booth will always be iconic.

But Rick Jeanneret was more than that. He was legendary. Scary legendary.