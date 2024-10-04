Part 2 of Buffalo Sabres and Lindy Ruff era starts with 4-1 loss to New Jersey Devils

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils got the NHL season started Friday afternoon in Prague as a quick start in the first-period helped lift New Jersey over Buffalo 4-1.

1st Period

New Jersey 2, Buffalo 0

- Buffalo fell behind early after Stefan Noesen scored the game's opening goal for the Devils to make it 1-0.

- New Jersey's Johnathan Kovacevic would tack on another with under five minutes left in the opening period to make it a 2-0 game.

- Shortly after Nicolas Aube-Kubel positioned in front of the net looked like he had an open net to cash in a rebound but Devils' goaltender Jacob Markstrom made a backhanded save to preserve the two-goal lead for New Jersey.

2nd Period

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 0

- Nico Hischier extended the Devils' lead to 3-0 early in the second period.

- Buffalo, through the second period had three power play chances compared to New Jersey's two. But the Sabres were unable to capitalize.

3rd Period

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 1 (FINAL)

- Owen Power ensured the Sabres were not shut out in their season opener. His 13th career goal cut the Buffalo deficit to 3-1.

- There was no follow-up effort after this as New Jersey did a good job keeping the Sabres offense quiet for the rest of the game.

- An empty net goal by the Devils sealed the deal as they won the NHL's first game of the regular season 4-1.

Stats

BUF: Ukko Pekka-Luukkonen - 22 SV, 3 GA, >864 SV%

BUF: Owen Power - 1 G

NJ: Markstrom - 30 SV, 1 GA, .968 SV%

Takeaways

Although there's plenty you can critique the Sabres on in this game. I think they get a pass on most of it because it was the first game of the regular season and there are still 81 more games to focus your energy on. The team looked frantic at times and had difficulty getting into any sort of offensive rhythm which of course is tough to do when you're playing from behind for most of the game.

It's a quick reset for Buffalo as they take on New Jersey again on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. EST. If this team can "180" their performance from today you can push Friday's performance to the back of your mind.