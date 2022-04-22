Watch
Owen Power scores first NHL goal as Sabres top Devils 5-2

Bill Kostroun/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) scores a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) as he is checked by Devils center Pavel Zacha, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 21:57:29-04

BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2.

Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.

Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period with two short-handed goals from Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch less than a minute apart.. The Sabres built on their lead about five minutes later when Rasmus Dahlin scored his 12th goal of the season.

New Jersey scored the next two goals to come within one before Power's goal made it 4-2. Jeff Skinner added some late insurance, converting on a pass from Tage Thompson for his 32nd goal of the season.

Craig Anderson also had a strong outing, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

With the win, the Sabres improve to 30-38-11 on the season. Buffalo hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

