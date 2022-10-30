Olofsson, Thompson lift Buffalo Sabres past Chicago Blackhawks

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres saved their best for the final 20 minutes and then some in Saturday night's matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks. Winning in come from behind fashion in overtime on a goal from Victor Olofsson.

Buffalo was on the verge of three straight victories over Chicago coming into tonight's matchup. Victor Olofsson got the Sabres on the board first with his fifth goal of the season. Chicago hit the equalizer courtesy MacKenzie Entwistle about four minutes later.

In the second, Chicago netted two more goals from Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddish. Buffalo, who had dominated the first period in terms of shots on goal and control of the puck on the opponents end of the ice seemed to lose that momentum in the second.

Down 3-1 as the puck dropped to start the third, Buffalo's heartbeat restarted thanks to Tage Thompson's second goal of the season with just over eight minutes left to play. Facing a 3-2 deficit, Thompson responded again with another goal to tie the game up at 3-3.

And fans at the KeyBank Center were treated to some free hockey tonight because 60 minutes were not enough to determine a winner.

The Sabres started the overtime period on a power play and less than a minute in Victor Olofsson capped off the three-goal comeback with the game winning goal.

Buffalo will take their 4-3 win and look to carry that momentum into their next game. A home matchup with Detroit Monday night at 7 p.m.

