Okposo hat-trick highlights an uplifting win by Sabres for the city of Buffalo

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his third goal of the night, during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:24 PM, Dec 29, 2022
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo nets his third career hat-trick as Buffalo rolls by Detroit 6-3.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt got the Sabres on the board first late in the opening period. From there, Buffalo would score four more unanswered goals as they held a 5-0 lead in the third period.

Detroit battled back. Scoring three unanswered goals themselves in the third to cut the Sabres lead to just 5-3.

But after a weekend of devastation and loss that hit the city of Buffalo and surrounding communities. Captain Kyle Okposo came through for his third goal of the night. Which proved to be the end of any sort of comeback by the Red Wings.

"To me I think this is very symbolic. This is a guy who has embedded himself and his family into this community," says head coach Don Granato after the game. "What the community is going through and has gone through in the last nine days that we've been off. And to have a guy like Okposo that loves this community score three. I felt was appropriate."

Buffalo will hit the road for a Saturday afternoon contest against the Bruins. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. est.

