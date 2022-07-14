New faces in Sabres organization feel strong sense of culture in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Day two of Sabres Development Camp is in the books. And an emerging storyline coming out of the Harborcenter Thursday afternoon is how impressed these young prospects and players are with general manager Kevyn Adams and the organization.

For the long term development of this team step one to making sure it’s a successful one, starts with building a positive relationship between the players and front office. The potential of this group is promising and that was evident on the ice this afternoon. In return the players feed off that trust management has given them and are happy to be a part of the culture that's building in Western New York.

“It just goes to show what Kevyn Adams is doing with the team is working. You got a lot of good young guys who are good people. I was talking to a bunch of them and they said it’s the most fun they’ve had playing hockey in an organization in a long time," says goaltender prospect Devon Levi. "It really goes to show how this approach is working and it’ll definitely work in the next few years.”

“A couple of guys reached out on draft night just via text. But meeting the whole coaching staff, all the players, management. It’s been really good so far. And I definitely feel like I’m at home here," adds Sabres 9th overall draft pick Matthew Savoie.

Day three of development camp gets going Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. with session number one. Saturday is the French Connection 3v3 tournament that will wrap up the week.

