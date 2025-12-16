More changes coming? 5 takeaways as Buffalo Sabres introduce new GM Jarmo Kekäläinen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since being named Buffalo Sabres general manager, Jarmo Kekäläinen spoke with reporters on Tuesday morning. He was asked questions covering a wide range of topics, but these were the things that immediately jumped out to me.

More changes coming?

Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire. Just minutes into Kekalainen’s first press conference, he was asked about head coach Lindy Ruff.

“Lindy's resume speaks for itself. He's been a great coach in the league for a long time,” Kekalainen said. “I've really enjoyed my interactions with him day to day. He works his tail off every day.”

But here’s where it gets interesting. He was then asked if these comments mean Ruff’s job for the remainder of the season is safe.

“We're going to evaluate everything moving forward, whether it's the scouting staff, management, or coaches. Everybody is under evaluation at this point," Kekalainen said.

I specifically asked if there was a timeline for these evaluations, and Kekalainen said, “I have some things in mind that might happen sooner rather than later. Then there's gonna be some things that we need to evaluate a little bit longer, and we're gonna take all the time we need to make those decisions.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement or vote of confidence, but I also don’t see the Sabres just firing Ruff. If they were to do anything, I believe they would allow Ruff to move into a role in the front office and find a new head coach. Where this gets tricky is whether or not they would hire a permanent new head coach or use an interim head coach for the remainder of the season. At this point, nothing should come as a surprise as Kekalainen builds this team the way he believes is best.

What happens with Alex Tuch?

Kekalainen’s biggest roster decisions center around forward and alternate captain Alex Tuch. The 29-year-old impending free agent is the Sabres' second leading scorer with 28 points in 31 games.

“Alex is a really good hockey player," Kekalainen said. "We appreciate him. We like him. We want to get him signed. I think that's been clear the whole time. Now we just have to agree on a number that works for both sides.”

I think Kekalainen will wait until the team approaches the deadline to make a final decision on Tuch. If they are in the race, I could see him rolling the dice and going for it by essentially walking Tuch to free agency. But if they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they have to move on from Tuch. He’s a premium asset and should get you a notable return.

This feels like a waiting game to me, unless a new GM sparks immediate interest from Tuch’s side to get something done.

Spending to the cap

One specific answer from Kekalainen was the single most promising thing he said during Tuesday’s press conference. He was specifically asked about attracting players to small markets and retaining players.

“Terry and I had a lot of conversations about this over the weekend. He's going to give us every resource so that we can eliminate all the excuses out there to make it such a great place for the players that they wanna come here. But winning is the first ingredient that you have to have. So that's one thing we're gonna need to focus on. But Terry's given me full autonomy to run the hockey department. We can spend to the cap. We have every resource available for us that we need to make this team better, make it more attractive for the guys to stay or attract free agents. So that's all I can ask for as a general manager.”

Now this only matters if it isn’t an empty promise. But for years, this team has cut corners and failed to spend to the salary cap. If they are finally able to spend more money, they should be able to field a more competitive team.

Making a move between the pipes

The three-goalie nonsense should be coming to an end soon. The Sabres were bailed out by Colten Ellis’ injury, but when it’s time for him to return, Kekalainen wants to have two goalies in the NHL.

“We're probably to a point where we're gonna have to start making decisions to get down to a two-goalie rotation,” Kekalainen said. “That's good for the two goalies that remain here, but we're gonna look at the situation.”

Given Lyon’s experience and recent play, moving on from him seems foolish. Ellis still has untapped potential. If they could find a trade partner and move on from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, I believe that would be the best move, but it is also a bit unlikely because of his contract. How Kekalainen handles the goalie situation will give us our first glimpse at what he’s about as he shapes this roster.

Not afraid to fail

In NHL circles, Kekalainen has a reputation for swinging for the fences. It was even referenced by owner Terry Pegula in his brief opening statement on Tuesday.

“Over the last seven months, he has shown me that he is capable of leading our organization into the future,” Pegula said. “He's made bold moves in the past. Several complicated three-team trades. And he just has confidence that I believe it will help our organization in the future.”

When asked what he learned during his time in Columbus, Kekalainen shared some of his philosophy about what it takes to be a successful NHL GM and how he won’t stay stagnant. I’d imagine this was music to Sabres’ fans' ears.

“One of my life's philosophies is that don't be afraid to make a mistake, and that's something that I always relate to the players too,” Kekalainen said. “We gotta play free. We gotta play without fear of failure. I apply that to myself and work to whatever it takes to make our team better. We're not gonna be afraid of making a mistake.”