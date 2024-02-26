Mittelstadt shootout goal lifts Buffalo Sabres over Carolina Hurricanes for first 3-game winning streak

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres outlasted the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout to pick up a huge 3-2 win Sunday night at the KeyBank Center. Thanks to the game winning goal from Casey Mittelstadt.

1st Period

Carolina was first to strike early in the period courtesy Tony DeAngelo's 3rd goal of the season. Marking the 69th time according to the Associated Press the Sabres have allowed the game's first goal this season.



Buffalo had some scoring chances but was unable to tie this game. Defensman Erik Johnson, who was cleared to return to the lineup today took a shot off his leg late in the period and immediately skated off the ice. He would return in the 2nd.

Erik Johnson took a puck to the leg...immediately went to the benchVisibly in pain#Sabres — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) February 25, 2024

2nd Period

About five minutes into the period, Carolina's Jordan Staal would be called for a hooking penalty on Jeff Skinner. In turn giving Buffalo a power-play opportunity. In which Skinner, off the rebound on a hard shot from Dylan Cozens. Put it in the back of the net for the equalizer, tying the game at 1-1.

The go-ahead goal from the Hurricanes with about five minutes left in the period would be waved off by the referee for a "hand-pass."

So to the third and final period we'd go with the score knotted at 1-1.

3rd Period

With 13 minutes left to play, Sabres forward Casey Mittlestadt stood alone in front of the Carolina net and missed the redirect that would've broken the tie.

Later, following a questionable interference call on Rasmus Dahlin, Carolina would capitalize. Martin Necas' 18th of the year pushed the Canes' ahead 2-1.

But less than two minutes later as fate would have it. Owen Power off the assists from Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson tied the game at 2-2 with about four minutes left in regulation.

THE RETURN OF OP 😤 pic.twitter.com/KZMhTuFV2Y — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 26, 2024

60 minutes would not be enough to settle this one so we'd go to overtime.

Overtime

Back and forth this game would go in overtime. The Sabres had the best chance to win when a loose puck made it's way back into the offensive zone for Buffalo. Leaving Tage Thompson alone on a breakaway. But Spencer Martin would deflect Thompson's shot and we'd have to settle this one in a shootout.

Shootout

Tage Thompson, Owen Power and Alex Tuch could not convert their shootout chances. Thankfully, neither could Carolina, setting the stage for Casey Mittelstadt to score on his first attempt. And on the other end Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would deny the Hurricanes 4th attempt in the shootout to seal the 3-2 win.

Up next for Buffalo, two road games in the Sunshine State. Starting with a matchup against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.