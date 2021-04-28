Luukkonen makes 38 saves as Sabres fall to Rangers 3-1

Rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 38 shots on Tuesday evening but it wasn't enough as the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-1 to the New York Rangers.

Brendan Smith opened the scoring in the second period on a slap shot from the point. Buffalo responded with just four seconds left in the middle frame as Sam Reinhart scored a power play goal to tie things at one.

In the third period, the Rangers out-shot the Sabres 15-9 and scored two goals to the seal the win. Alexis Lafrenière scored to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead and four minutes later Mika Zibanejad doubled the lead with his 20th goal of the season.

Igor Shesterkin was exceptional for the Rangers turning away 36 of the 37 shots he faced on Tuesday. The Sabres have just six games remaining and fall to 13-30-7 with the loss.