Luck of the Irish not on the Sabres side tonight, Flyers too much to handle in loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WKBW) — On this St. Patrick's day showdown between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers, the luck of the Irish favored the city of brotherly love. Philly puts up five goals in a 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Philadelphia forward Owen Trippett must have put a four-leaf clover in his skates tonight. The former first round pick netted a hat-trick this evening and put his team ahead to the point of no comeback for the Sabres.

Buffalo's two goals of the night both came in the third period courtesy of Victor Olofsson. The loss keeps the Sabres at 72 points and six points back of the Islanders and Penguins for the second wild card spot.

They'll look to rebound back at home when they square off with the Boston Bruins. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. est. from the KeyBank Center.

