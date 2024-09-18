Lindy Ruff focused on work, not nostalgia, as Buffalo Sabres start training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Lindy Ruff stepped onto the ice for the first day of Buffalo Sabres training camp he had one thing on his mind; getting to work.

"The focus on today was high compete, real high compete," the Sabres head coach said. "A lot of individual battles, a lot of physicality, and there were a couple drills that pushed them to the limit."

Ruff and his new team wasted no time attacking the practice. With a preseason game just three days away and a trip to Europe next week, the Sabres have to make the most of their limited time together on the ice.

don't you dare go offside during a lindy ruff practice pic.twitter.com/SURURjbsAZ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 18, 2024

"From day one we want to get better every day," Ruff said. "We want to put the work in, I want them to challenge each other to be better as a line and a better defensive pair."

Before Ruff's team hit the ice, the man who hired him spoke with reporters about his belief in the team he assembled heading into the season. The Sabres own the longest playoff drought in the NHL and are tied for the longest drought in North American pro sports.

"I think we've got a hungry group that's ready to be challenged and pushed and I reminded them of that yesterday," Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said. "When you use words like accountability and structure, and looking for clarity and are looking for more competitive and hard practices, they're going to get it. It's one thing to say it, now we need to back it up."

Adams' players feel the same way. Alex Tuch was one of the players who preached accountability after the 2023-24 season.

"You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable," Tuch said on Wednesday. "I think that's what Lindy is going to bring in, I think that's what Kevyn is trying to do, bringing in a lot of different guys with a lot of different skill sets."

As for the first practice, it was a good start. It's just one day, but Ruff was pleased.

"I was impressed," Ruff said. "I liked the day, I liked the practice, I liked what the group did."