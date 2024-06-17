Lindy Ruff discusses what's ahead for the Buffalo Sabres in first one-on-one TV interview as head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff has two Olympic gold medals, a Jack Adams award, and 864 career wins. But a Stanley Cup is what's missing for the fifth-most winningest coach in NHL history and why he decided to take another run at a head coaching job.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to get another chance and it's something I've wanted my whole career and whole life to win a championship here in Buffalo."

Ruff was fired last year in New Jersey after an uninspiring 30-27-4 start to the season. It was less than a year after leading the Devils to an impressive 112-point regular season (52-22-8) where they lost in the second round of the playoffs. Ruff didn't know if he wanted to coach again and was reluctant to accept the Sabres coaching job but quickly changed his tune after talking it over with his family.

"The Buffalo part, and the chance to do what I didn't get done as a player, or what we almost got done as a coaching staff, that's probably what pushed me at the end to say, 'why wouldn't I do it.'

Ruff has made the playoffs 11 times as an NHL head coach, which is more (10) than he's missed the postseason. The Sabres own the longest playoff drought in the league and are counting on Ruff to return a once proud organization to the postseason for the first time since 2011.

"I think we are very close," Ruff said. "I'm really excited about the chance to get inside there and work with these guys and help relate to them what it's going to take to be where we want to be.

'I want them to love being a Buffalo Sabre': Lindy Ruff introduced as new Buffalo Sabres head coach

In his first TV interview since he accepted the head coaching job in late April, Ruff sat down with 7 Sports to discuss his plans for the Sabres this season.

During the conversation, he discussed:



his plans to add physicality to the roster

what types of players do the Sabres need to add

fixing the power play

addition of Seth Appert to the coaching staff

Owen Power's development

his ideal split between Ukko Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi

Rasmus Dahlin's leadership

developing young forwards

his favorite memories as a coach and player

Terry Pegula's ownership

and plenty more!

