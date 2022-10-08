Kyle Okposo reflects on time in Buffalo as he becomes the newest Sabres captain

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Sabres step on the ice for the first time this season they'll have a new captain. On October 8th, Kyle Okposo was named the 21st full-time captain in franchise history. Okposo, 34, is entering his seventh season with the organization and 16th year in the NHL.

Before being named the next captain of the Sabres, 7 Sports sat down with Okposo to discuss his style of leadership and his 15 years in the NHL.

"I've learned a lot about myself the last six years," Okposo said when asked about his time since joining the Sabres. "Obviously, going through what I went through after my first year, it changed a lot of my outlook on life, on how I view things, and how I am as a person, and it's gotten me to where I am now."

Okposo is referencing a battle with neck injuries and concussions that left him hospitalized. It was a scary time for his family, but they got through it together, and that perseverance has the Okposo family grateful every day.

In the years since his hospitalization, Okposo has become an advocate for mental health awareness in the community and inside the Sabres locker room.

"I'm not a psychologist, but I enjoy being emotionally invested in the guys that I'm around every day and their mental health."

That authenticity and passion are some of the reasons Okposo was the perfect person to wear the C for the Sabres. Along with plenty of on-ice experience, Okposo has become an extension of the coaching staff that can relate with all of his teammates.

"He picks guys up when they need to be picked up, and he pushes guys when they need to be pushed," Sabres head coach Don Granato said. "There's a lot to him."

"He's such a hard worker and a great leader," Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin added. "Obviously everyone knows that, but, how consistent he is, you know, after a loss or win, he's always going to be the same."

While Okposo is honored to be named captain, he insists nothing will change in how he approaches the game and life. Changing his approach would change what makes a good captain, something he's very aware of.

"You are a leader not because you have that letter, it's because of who you are that earned you that letter. And once you figure that out, you don't have to change who you are. You are going to be a better captain and a better leader, and you'll continue to grow in that role, so that's the number one job I think of being a captain."

The job is also to help the team perform on the ice and compete for a playoff spot. The Sabres haven't made the playoffs since the 2011-2012 season, which is the longest drought in the league and one of the longest in professional sports.

Okposo has been here for six years, so he knows all about the struggles, but believes better days are ahead. It's something he doesn't shy away from as he enters his 16th NHL season.

"What motivates me now is leaving the game and this organization in a better place than I found it. Nothing is more rewarding than that," Okposo said. "The other thing that is a huge motivator is to show my family and show my children what hard work is. [I want them to see] how I treat people and how I prepare every day and that's a huge motivating factor for me."

You can watch our interview with Kyle Okposo at the top of the page. The Buffalo Sabres begin the 2022-2023 season on Thursday, October 13 at KeyBank Center when they host the Ottawa Senators.

