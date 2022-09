BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres center Tyson Kozak scored two goals in Thursday night's Prospects Challenge opener against the Montreal Canadiens, leading Buffalo to a 4-3 win.

Nolan Burke and Josh Passolt tallied the other two goals for the Sabres this evening.

They'll be back in action on Saturday to take on New Jersey for game two of three this weekend.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the LECOM Harborcenter.