Josh Doan, Zach Benson are just a couple of 'DAWGS' that stepped up when it mattered the most

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word "Dawg(s)" is defined as a "facetious spelling of dog in various senses."

When I searched the phrase up after the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in game six of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, that is what I found.

To me, it was a little weird because when X (formerly known as Twitter) was telling me very clearly it's defined as "a person or persons whose gutless tenacity and resolve for victory outweigh their moral concerns for themselves. Example: Forwards Josh Doan and Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres."

Don't take my word for it, even Matt Bové has made the same correlation as I.

Zach Benson and Josh Doan. pic.twitter.com/GFsC5I3dFJ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 2, 2026

He crowned the two his "DAWG Award" recipients at the end of the regular season, and tonight, when the Sabres needed a big play in a big-time moment, Doan and Benson answered the call. And proved Bové correct in doing so.

Doan's "DAWG" moment is his race to the puck in a 2-on-1 situation to free up the puck to Benson's stick for the team's third goal of the night. It was the signature moment that Lindy Ruff and the guys inside the locker room know he's capable of producing.

"Doaner is a 'dawg'. He just loves hunting the puck, making and creating turnovers," says forward Alex Tuch. "An unbelievable player."

"There's a chance you're getting hit pretty hard there, but you've got to find a way to get a puck through there to Benny (Zach Benson)," Doan said after the game. "That's a big-time play and a big-time goal from him there."

"I think that's the first thing anyone who watches the game knows about him is just how hard he is on pucks. I think him and Benny together do such a good job at stripping pucks and finding each other," adds teammate Tage Thompson.

Benson's awareness to follow the puck down the ice also shouldn't be overlooked. The 20-year-old forward has shown his heightened ability to make plays like that since the moment he earned a spot on the Sabres roster back in the fall of 2023.

But tonight his "DAWG" moment was that goal, AND* the response to Charlie McAvoy's Paul Bunyan chop after getting called for tripping on the Bruins star-defender. Just the way he ate the hit that will likely cost McAvoy the maximum-allotted fine, and his demeanor after. Smiling and chirping the veteran defenseman all the way to the penalty box showed that this guy just has an edge and isn't going to back down to anyone.

Lindy Ruff told reporters back in Buffalo, before game six, that someone was going to need to step up in game six. Josh Doan and Zach Benson were the ones who stuck out the most to me.

But I will not end this article without giving Alex Lyon and all 25 of his saves tonight the flowers he deserves. Since coming in during game two of this series, he has brought consistency in between the pipes.

He also outdueled Jeremy Swayman, who was spectacular in the net this series for Boston. But Lyon, Doan, Benson, and the rest of the Buffalo Sabres get the last laugh as they advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Job's not done. See you in round two.