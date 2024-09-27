JJ Peterka among 5 different goal scorers as Buffalo Sabres top EHC Red Bull in NHL Global Series

MUNICH, GER. (WKBW) — Munich, Germany native and Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka was among five goal scorers in the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 win over EHC Red Bull München in the NHL Global Series Challenge opener Friday afternoon. This game was a preseason exhibition ahead of next week's regular-season opener.

The main core of Buffalo's NHL squad will stay in Germany and prepare for the regular season opener in Prague next Friday against the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.