Jiri Kulich to miss 'significant time' for Buffalo Sabres with blood clot

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to the Buffalo Sabres' official website, after Monday's practice, head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters that forward Jiri Kulich is expected to miss "significant time" due to a blood clot.

“It’s related to a blood clot that was found,” Ruff said on the Sabres website. “I’m not gonna go any further into detail, but pretty serious.”

Kulich hadn't appeared in a game for Buffalo since November 1 against Washington. With the news that fellow forward Jason Zucker is dealing with a serious viral illness that will keep him home on the team's current three-game road trip, the Sabres will lose more forward depth in their lineup.

Ruff went on to say in an article on Sabres.com that if things with Kulich went well over the next three to four weeks, then he'd expect him to join the team sometime again this season.

All of this comes on the heels of the news that captain Rasmus Dahlin would be taking an extended leave of absence from the team to be with his fiancée, Carolina, while she recovers from a heart transplant procedure.

Buffalo's next game is set for Wednesday at 9 pm. against Utah.