Introducing the Sabres way of hockey remains focal point at midway point of development camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — We’ve reached the midway point of Buffalo Sabres development camp. And with the guys set for a one-day break on the 4th of July. Let's recap some of your day two storylines from the Lecom Harborcenter.

We’ll start with the 13th overall pick from this year’s draft Zach Benson. Who in just two days has really flashed his potential. All while taking a confident approach on the ice. With the mindset he’ll be able to take what he’s learned here in Buffalo and apply that to his training back home.

“For me personally I want to get better everyday. It depends on the drill if it’s a technique shooting drill then you’ve got to slow down a bit," Benson told reporters today. "But if we’re doing two on two battles. Or one on one’s. You're going full out. You’re trying to make yourself a better hockey player. But you also want to make your teammate a better hockey player.”

Benson hits on a good point. This camp is supposed to bring out the best in every skater. But it’s not meant to be an “evaluation” in its entirety. More so, what this opportunity presents is a chance for the entire organization to get to know these guys on a personal level.

“Some evolution occurs in just interacting with these kids. And the type of people they are. And how they carry themselves. But yea we’re not making judgments in terms of their playing ability at this point. It’s more of an introduction to the organization," says Rochester American general manager Jason Karmanos.

Today we also heard from Clarence native and third round pick Gavin McCarthy. But we’ll tell you more about him. And this surreal experience coming up on Tuesday.

