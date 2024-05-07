Instant Reaction: Buffalo Sabres land 11th pick in NHL Draft; Why they should consider trading it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As eight NHL teams battle for a Stanley Cup, the Buffalo Sabres and their front office spent Tuesday hoping the NHL Draft Lottery would go their way. Unfortunately for Kevyn Adams and Sabres fans, the odds were not in their favor, landing the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Sabres, who own the longest playoff drought in the NHL at 13 seasons, have made 14 first-round selections in the last 10 years. In franchise history, they've owned the 11th pick five times:

Keith Ballard - 2002

David Cooper - 1992

Adam Creighton - 1983

Mike Ramsey - 1979

Lee Fogolin - 1974

History tells us Adams likely won't move the pick. Since taking over as GM in 2020 he hasn't traded away a first-round pick in any deal he's made. He's added first-round picks in deals for Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen, but has never used a first-round pick in a move to acquire a player.

That should change this season.

With Lindy Ruff formally introduced two weeks ago, the messaging from the team was clear the goal is to win now. More likely than not, a player drafted outside the top 10 won't make an impact in the NHL for two or more seasons.

Zach Benson was an outlier last year, but don't let that sway you.

In fact, of the 14 first-round picks the team has made in the last decade, only four played more than 10 games in the season immediately after they were selected. Those four players are Benson, Eichel, Reinhart, and Rasmus Dahlin.

I have seen this a lot the last few days, so it’s not some super original thought, but if the Sabres don’t land a top-three pick I think they should be trading it as part of a package for an established player. Doubt they will, but think they should. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 7, 2024

There's no denying a first-round pick in the top half of the draft has value, but the Sabres cupboard of prospects is already pretty loaded and they only have so many roster spots.

Next season, Jiri Kulich, Matthew Savoie, Isak Rosén, and Ryan Johnson have a real chance to become NHL regulars. Noah Ostlund is trending in the right direction and could be one year away from earning a full-time spot. Sure, another first-round selection would be nice to add, but an NHL veteran would mean more to this team and speed up their timeline.

This doesn't mean the Sabres should make a deal just for the sake of doing it, but if there's a top-six forward or third-line center that can be acquired, Adams should do whatever it takes to help his team now. If he doesn't and the drought extends another season, it may be the last first-round pick he makes as GM of the Sabres.