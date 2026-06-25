If the Buffalo Sabres trade the 4th pick in the NHL Draft these are the players to target & avoid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since acquiring the fourth overall pick in the Bowen Byram trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, many Sabres fans have been anxiously waiting for the team to flip the pick into a roster player. While that’s a very possible outcome, there are very few players worth the fourth overall pick. So let’s go through some of the rumored names available and decide whether or not these would be smart moves for the Sabres.

Jason Robertson

Robertson’s name has been out there for a while because he’s due for a huge payday. The 26-year-old winger is one of the most prolific scorers in the entire NHL, and that’s not hyperbole. He’s surpassed the 40-goal mark three times in his five “full” NHL seasons and is coming off a year when he finished with 96 points (45G, 51A). Not only would Robertson be an expensive player to acquire, but he’ll also get a huge contract. As a restricted free agent, any team acquiring him would need to know they could sign him to a long-term extension immediately.

The verdict: YES

Connor Hellebuyck

Considered by many to be one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, Hellebuyck’s name has been popping up on trade lists ever since the regular season came to an end. After a heroic performance in the gold medal game for Team USA, Hellebuyck has become more of a household name. But coincidentally, as his popularity rose, his play dipped. Last season with Winnipeg, Hellebuyck had the worst statistical season of his career. He finished with a .895 save percentage and a 2.86 goals against average. Was this just one bad season, or is it a concerning trend? There’s no denying he would immediately solidify the Sabres between the pipes, but a 33-year-old goaltender coming off a down season is not worth such a premium draft pick.

The verdict: NO

Vincent Trocheck

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The Sabres have been tied to Trocheck, and I actually traded for him in my mock Sabres offseason article last week. But there is absolutely no way the 4th pick should be part of a deal for Trocheck. Even the 20th overall pick feels a bit rich.

The verdict: NO

Matthew Knies

I don’t fully understand why the Maple Leafs would trade Matthew Knies. As Toronto begins this next chapter, a 23-year-old 6’3” winger coming off a 66-point season doesn’t seem like a guy you’d want to move. But based on all the reporting out of Toronto, it seems like a very real possibility.

But to get, you have to give, and if Toronto were going to trade such a promising young player within the division, they would ask for a premium asset. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Maple Leafs love Chase Reid, the promising young defensive prospect from Salut Ste. Marie. He’s a very realistic target with the fourth overall pick, so the question becomes, do they like Reid more than Knies?

And even if that’s true, would the Sabres be willing to move such a high pick for a really good but not great player? Knies is complicated because I love the idea of the Sabres adding him to their lineup. I think he’s exactly the type of player they need. But the fourth pick seems too rich, unless the deal featured other pieces and players. Full disclosure, this was the answer I struggled the most with.

The verdict: NO

Dylan Larkin

Larkin would immediately be the Sabres' top center and is likely to be moved in the near future. It appears Larkin prefers to be traded to the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, or Minnesota Wild, and he has a full no-trade clause, so he’s very much in control of where he’ll be sent. Detroit can always ask Larkin for more options, but that doesn’t mean Buffalo would be one of those teams. If they are, I’d imagine Larkin would give it serious consideration, but the Sabres shouldn’t be interested with the fourth overall pick. If Detroit were willing to accept a deal involving the 20th overall pick and other prospects, Jarmo Kekalainen should be very interested, but not for their top selection.

The verdict: NO

Robert Thomas

Blah blah blah Robert Thomas isn’t available blah blah blah. That was before the Sabres had the fourth overall pick. If the Sabres called the Blues with a package including the fourth overall pick, Doug Armstrong (current GM), and/or Alexander Steen (soon to be GM), St. Louis would certainly be intrigued. Thomas, like Robertson, would be a perfect addition to the Sabres lineup. For three consecutive seasons, the 26-year-old center has been better than a point per game player. If there’s a will, there’s a way, and Thomas would be worth the massive price tag it would cost to acquire him.

The verdict: YES