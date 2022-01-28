Houser placed in COVID protocol leaving Sabres with major questions in net

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Sabres prepare for a three-game road trip, the team doesn’t know who will be available to play between the pipes. On Friday, the team placed Michael Houser in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Houser, who has played just two games this season, was the only healthy goaltender currently under contract with the Sabres. He along with Dustin Tokarski and Craig Anderson practiced with the team before heading to Arizona, but there are questions about Tokarski and Anderson’s availability.

Neither could say for sure if they’d be ready to play this weekend. Anderson, 40, hasn’t played since November 2 with an upper-body injury. Tokarski, 32, has been recovering from COVID and hasn’t played a game since December 2.

Aaron Dell, who played Tuesday night against Ottawa, will miss the next three games with a suspension. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen and Malcolm Subban are both injured and unavailable for the foreseeable future.

In total, the Sabres have started six different goaltenders this season. If Tokarski or Anderson aren’t ready to go Saturday night, that number will grow.