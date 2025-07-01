Hometown talent showing their growth on the ice at Buffalo Sabres Development Camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres Development Camp day two is in the books. On Tuesday, we got a chance to talk to two local prospects — Boston University's Gavin McCarthy and Michigan State's Patrick Geary.

Both of them have a few development camps under their belts with Buffalo. Coupled with their collegiate experience, both come into camp with more confidence than ever.

"Being called like an older guy in college, now, going into my junior year, really helps with that," McCarthy said. "I've kind of had a lot of games under my belt now and made two pretty deep runs (with Boston University), been on some good teams. So I think learning from a lot of guys and playing under a lot of guys helped me a lot."

"Just more mature, I mean, that was a big thing with my staff at Michigan State was just maturing in my game," Geary said. "And that's kind of something I took seriously over the summer. You know, maturing the body, getting bigger, getting stronger, especially as a defenseman. Obviously, I'm a little undersized as a D, so just maturing on and off the ice, knowing how to take care of your body and the day-to-day, of how to play in the NHL."

Day three is up next, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.