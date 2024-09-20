'He's got everything': Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff impressed with Zach Benson so far

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Just one year ago Zach Benson came into Buffalo Sabres training camp looking to earn a roster spot.

Fast forward to today and the second-year forward and former first-round draft pick has become someone this team leans on when it needs to generate offense.

As he enters his second training camp with Buffalo, he views the need to keep building off a strong rookie season as a responsibility to his teammates more than it is pressure on himself to get the job done.

"I handle myself with a high standard and I have high expectations for myself," said Benson. "I want to come in really push, get to my game right away, and overall compete."

New head coach Lindy Ruff had no prior relationship with Benson before taking the Sabres coaching job this offseason. But through three training camp practices, Ruff has been impressed with what the 19-year-old brings to the ice.

"He's got everything I see why they kept him," said Ruff. "I don't think they had him penciled in but he worked his way in and you look at today's scrimmage I thought he was really good in today's scrimmage."

His strong start to training camp can be credited to the amount of work he put in this offseason to get himself ready to tackle more responsibility that's thrown his way.

"Just getting stronger for me — stronger, more explosive and I feel like I did that," said Benson. "I improved my strength and got a little bit quicker around the corner so that was my main focus and I think I did a pretty good job."

Benson and the Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in the team's first preseason game of the year. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.