'He's a working man's player': Why Josh Doan has been such a perfect fit for the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan didn’t envision his career playing out the way it has. But he’s sure happy it did.

The 23-year-old forward is having a career-best season and signed a seven-year contract extension last week. He’s quickly become a core piece for the Sabres' future, and he’s grateful the team feels that way.

“Last June, I was on a different team and thinking of the future with them,” Doan said on Monday. “Then a couple of days later, I'm coming to Buffalo and don't know much about it, and don't know much about the city, and now it's a place I'm going to call home for a long time. So it's exciting.”

Working on a story about Josh Doan. I'll post some of what he had to say about his contract extension later. But what his teammates have to say about him may be even more telling about what he's meant in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/VmN13SL9w7 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 26, 2026

In 51 games this season, Doan has 15 goals, 20 assists, and 35 points. Coincidentally, he played 51 games with Utah last season and had just seven goals and 12 assists. So sure, the offensive production has skyrocketed, but his skill-set is so much more than finding the back of the net.

“It's a working man's town, and he's a working man's player,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “He comes to the rink every day with an incredibly positive attitude about trying to get better, and I think, why wouldn't you want to hang around with a guy like that?”

His teammates certainly agree. He’s quickly become a favorite inside the locker room and one of the more universally liked players. That’s saying something for a player who has only been with the team for five months. I asked Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin what it is about him that makes him so infectious.

“He’s just a glue guy,” Dahlin responded. “I mean, it's just positive energy around him. He's a huge part of our success in the locker room and on the ice. He's just an unbelievable guyto be around. He just makes everybody better, and that's the best teammate you can have.”

Doan said he’s thankful the Sabres believed in him, and he feels like he’s been a great fit on and off the ice. He believes the success will continue, and this team is just scratching the surface of what they could one day become.

“It's a fun group to be a part of,” Doan said. “I see (us) being a really good team for the next couple of years and something I want to be a part of.”