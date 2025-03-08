Watch Now
Henri Jokiharju shipped up to Boston for 4th-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Sabres Nicolas Aube-Kubel to NYR for Erik Brannstrom
Seth Wenig/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Henri Jokiharju reacts after teammate Kyle Okposo scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In the closing minutes of the NHL trade deadline window, the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins agreed to a trade that sends defenseman Henri Jokiharju to Boston in return for a 2026 4th round-pick.

As trade rumors ramped up over the past couple of weeks, Jokiharju's name frequently popped up as a potential trade target Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams would shop around. On Friday, he found a deal.

When Adams spoke with reporters earlier in the afternoon, he couldn't comment on the trade as it was "still in the queue," meaning the NHL hadn't processed the trade yet, given the number of trades coming in at the deadline.

This caps off a busy trade deadline day for Adams and the Sabres front office. Starting with the Ottawa trade that sent Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a 2026 2nd round pick to the Senators in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Then they signed Jason Zucker to a two-year extension with an AAV of $4.75 million.

Shortly before the Jokiharju trade went final, they announced the trade of Nicola Aube-Kubel to the New York Rangers in exchange for Erik Brannstrom.

Adams told reporters that Brannstrom will report to AHL Rochester.

