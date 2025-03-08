Henri Jokiharju shipped up to Boston for 4th-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In the closing minutes of the NHL trade deadline window, the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins agreed to a trade that sends defenseman Henri Jokiharju to Boston in return for a 2026 4th round-pick.

We have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Henri Jokiharju. Details → https://t.co/QjdkVRi2ZX pic.twitter.com/ueIBsPyNnO — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 7, 2025

As trade rumors ramped up over the past couple of weeks, Jokiharju's name frequently popped up as a potential trade target Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams would shop around. On Friday, he found a deal.

When Adams spoke with reporters earlier in the afternoon, he couldn't comment on the trade as it was "still in the queue," meaning the NHL hadn't processed the trade yet, given the number of trades coming in at the deadline.

This caps off a busy trade deadline day for Adams and the Sabres front office. Starting with the Ottawa trade that sent Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a 2026 2nd round pick to the Senators in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Then they signed Jason Zucker to a two-year extension with an AAV of $4.75 million.

TWO MORE YEARS! ⚔️ We have signed forward Jason Zucker to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $4.75 million. Details → https://t.co/HJghoqtcJ6 pic.twitter.com/UZclOAPRBz — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 7, 2025

Shortly before the Jokiharju trade went final, they announced the trade of Nicola Aube-Kubel to the New York Rangers in exchange for Erik Brannstrom.

Adams told reporters that Brannstrom will report to AHL Rochester.

