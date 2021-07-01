Granato focused on development and offensive growth

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Don Granato views the Sabres head coaching job as an obligation, not an opportunity. On Thursday the 20th head coach in franchise history was formally introduced during a zoom call where he explained how the Sabres job was the only option for him.

"I fully believe we have a huge opportunity right in front of us," Granato told reporters." I think our players have started to grasp that with excitement and energy, so the demand of sabres fans and our hockey community is right where I want to be."

Granato served as the Sabres interim head coach for 28 games from March until the end of the regular season. Granato said on Thursday he was only able to coach the team for 12 practices but saw the group make great strides during their limited time together.

"I think it was a great process to go through," GM Kevyn Adams said of the coaching search. "I learned a lot, I had many interesting conversations, but as we went through the process I felt strongly that Don Granato is the right person to lead this franchise moving forward."

Granato, 53, joined the Sabres as an assitant coach in 2019. This will be Granato's first NHL head coaching job.

The best answer from Donny Meatballs today pic.twitter.com/gHhFwY8RkN — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 1, 2021

"It's more than an opportunity, it's an obligation," Granato added. "I feel like I have an obligation to all the people that follow the Sabres, that care about the Sabres, that walk into our room and have to battle for us, the staff that commits so much and everything involved and I really do feel this is an obligation."

