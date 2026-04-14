For first time since 2010, Buffalo Sabres win their division and secure home ice in first round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since the 2009-2010 season, the Buffalo Sabres have won their division.

On Monday, the Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks, clinching an Atlantic Division title. The win also clinches home ice in the first round of the playoffs, and the second round if the Sabres were to advance.

The Sabres' first-round opponent has not yet been finalized, but it will either be the Boston Bruins or the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo will play their first game at KeyBank Center on either Saturday, April 18th, or Sunday, April 19th.

This division title caps off a historic season for the Sabres, snapping a 14-year playoff drought and going from 79 points last season to 108 points this season.

Buffalo has one final regular-season game on Wednesday, April 15th, against the Dallas Stars. With their postseason fate clinched, they will likely rest several key players ahead of their first playoff game.