Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Feeling the Blues: Sabres struggle to keep even with St. Louis in 6-4 loss

Sabres Blues Hockey
Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) is unable to score past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Sabres Blues Hockey
Posted at 10:46 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 22:46:15-05

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WKBW) — Tonight, following his impressive performance against the New York Rangers on Monday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and the Buffalo Sabres were gashed, allowing six goals in a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Here is the scoring recap from tonight's contest.

1st period
- STL: Brandon Saad (0-1)

- STL: Brayden Schenn (0-2)
- STL: Jake Neighbours(0-3)
- BUF: Rasmus Dahlin (1-3)

2nd Period
- BUF: Zach Benson (3-2)

- BUF: Peyton Krebs (3-3)

- STL: Kevin Hayes (3-4)
- STL: Brayden Schenn (3-5)

3rd Period
- STL: Jake Neighbours (3-6)
- BUF: JJ Peterka (4-6)

Buffalo will stay on the road and take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. est.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!