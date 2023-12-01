Feeling the Blues: Sabres struggle to keep even with St. Louis in 6-4 loss

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WKBW) — Tonight, following his impressive performance against the New York Rangers on Monday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and the Buffalo Sabres were gashed, allowing six goals in a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Here is the scoring recap from tonight's contest.

1st period

- STL: Brandon Saad (0-1)



A goal just 1:08 into the game? We're not Saad about that at all! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/DZBEl61C7t — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 1, 2023

- STL: Brayden Schenn (0-2)

- STL: Jake Neighbours(0-3)

- BUF: Rasmus Dahlin (1-3)



2nd Period

- BUF: Zach Benson (3-2)



- BUF: Peyton Krebs (3-3)



- STL: Kevin Hayes (3-4)

- STL: Brayden Schenn (3-5)

3rd Period

- STL: Jake Neighbours (3-6)

- BUF: JJ Peterka (4-6)

Buffalo will stay on the road and take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. est.