Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Eichel scores hat-trick, Golden Knights beat Sabres 7-4

Golden Knights Sabres Hockey
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Golden Knights Sabres Hockey
Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 22:09:10-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — In one of their most anticipated matchups of the season, the Buffalo Sabres couldn’t stop their former captain Jack Eichel from leaving town with a win and a hat-trick. Eichel scored three goals in the third period for the Golden Knights, helping lift his team team to a 7-4 victory.

Eichel scored what would turn out to be the game winner in the third period to give Vegas a 5-2 lead. He’d score again later in the period to once again give his team a three-goal lead. Eichel added an empty netter in the final minute.

Tage Thompson led the way for the Sabres, scoring his ninth and tenth goals of the year. Buffalo’s other goals came from Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund.

Eric Comrie stopped 29 of the 35 shots he faced, while Logan Thompson made 30 saves. With the loss, the Sabres fall to 7-7 on the season and drop their fourth straight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Results