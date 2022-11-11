Eichel scores hat-trick, Golden Knights beat Sabres 7-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — In one of their most anticipated matchups of the season, the Buffalo Sabres couldn’t stop their former captain Jack Eichel from leaving town with a win and a hat-trick. Eichel scored three goals in the third period for the Golden Knights, helping lift his team team to a 7-4 victory.

Eichel scored what would turn out to be the game winner in the third period to give Vegas a 5-2 lead. He’d score again later in the period to once again give his team a three-goal lead. Eichel added an empty netter in the final minute.

Tage Thompson led the way for the Sabres, scoring his ninth and tenth goals of the year. Buffalo’s other goals came from Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund.

Eric Comrie stopped 29 of the 35 shots he faced, while Logan Thompson made 30 saves. With the loss, the Sabres fall to 7-7 on the season and drop their fourth straight.