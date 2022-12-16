Early lead fuels Buffalo Sabres 4-2 win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche

DENVER, CO. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres moved to 14-14-2 overall after a 4-2 win Thursday night over the defending Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

Tage Thompson's 24th goal of the season put Buffalo on the board first in the opening period. Alex Tuch would add one late to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead heading to the second.

Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net late in the second to add a little more insurance. It would prove to be vital as Colorado scored two in the third to bring the game back within one goal.

But forward Dylan Cozens made sure Buffalo would leave the Mile High city with a win. Pocketing an empty-net goal for the 4-2 win.

Buffalo is back in action against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Puck drop is at 9 p.m. est.