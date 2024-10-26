Watch Now
Don't look now but Buffalo Sabres are on 3-game win streak after win over Detroit Red Wings

Sabres score first power-play goal of year in win
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) celebrates his goal with center Tage Thompson (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres snap the Detroit Red Wings' 3-game win streak and in turn, go on one themselves after winning 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center.

1st Period

Coming into Saturday's contest, the Sabres were dead last in the power play, going 0-22 but Detroit's penalty kill (31st in the NHL) gave some optimism that Buffalo could finally capitalize.

About 4 minutes into the opening period Jason Zucker's first goal as a Sabre did just that.

Later on Tage Thompson kept his point streak rolling with his sixth goal of the year to put Buffalo up 2-0.

Detroit would get one back before the end of the opening period, courtesy of Alex DeBrincat. 2-1 Buffalo.

2nd Period
Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin's chemistry stayed on point to open up the 2nd period. Thompson's second goal of the game off the feed from Dahlin made it 3-1 Sabres.

Detroit would answer right back 31 seconds later via a Michael Rasmussen goal. 3-2 Buffalo at that point

Detroit would net the equalizer on a short-handed goal from Lucas Raymond to tie the game at 3-3 with 8:58 left in the period.

With just over four minutes to go Bowen Byram's first goal (unassisted) of the season would retake the Sabres lead 4-3.

3rd Period

The fifth and final goal of the game for the Sabres came off the stick of Jack Quinn on an empty net to seal the 5-3 win over Detroit and give Buffalo a three-game win streak in regulation. It's something this team could not do all of last season.

Buffalo snaps Detroit's 3-game win streak in the process and picks up another 2 points in the standings over a divisional foe.

Up Next:

Buffalo hosts division leader Florida on Monday at 7:00 PM EST.

