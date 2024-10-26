Don't look now but Buffalo Sabres are on 3-game win streak after win over Detroit Red Wings

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres snap the Detroit Red Wings' 3-game win streak and in turn, go on one themselves after winning 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center.

1st Period

Coming into Saturday's contest, the Sabres were dead last in the power play, going 0-22 but Detroit's penalty kill (31st in the NHL) gave some optimism that Buffalo could finally capitalize.

About 4 minutes into the opening period Jason Zucker's first goal as a Sabre did just that.

Jason Zucker's first goal as a Buffalo Sabre comes on the power play‼️#LetsGoBuffalo | RYSE Energy Drink pic.twitter.com/O87apClGLM — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 26, 2024

Later on Tage Thompson kept his point streak rolling with his sixth goal of the year to put Buffalo up 2-0.

When you shoot the puck at 104.69 mph, good things are bound to happen.Tage Thompson is having himself a day, including becoming the 2nd player in 3 days to set a new benchmark for hardest shot recorded in the NHL EDGE era (since 2021-22).#NHLStats: https://t.co/LljVRQRcWY pic.twitter.com/vXX4PC9ogE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 26, 2024

Detroit would get one back before the end of the opening period, courtesy of Alex DeBrincat. 2-1 Buffalo.

Alex DeBrincat finishes off a pretty one. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/TImRVPNBCY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 26, 2024

2nd Period

Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin's chemistry stayed on point to open up the 2nd period. Thompson's second goal of the game off the feed from Dahlin made it 3-1 Sabres.

Detroit would answer right back 31 seconds later via a Michael Rasmussen goal. 3-2 Buffalo at that point

Michael Rasmussen cleaning up in front. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/A0tuVTVeAe — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 26, 2024

Detroit would net the equalizer on a short-handed goal from Lucas Raymond to tie the game at 3-3 with 8:58 left in the period.

Razor shorty gets the people going! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/3X0YAOGg6p — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 26, 2024

With just over four minutes to go Bowen Byram's first goal (unassisted) of the season would retake the Sabres lead 4-3.

Bowen Byram's goal is his first of the season and his fourth as a member of the Sabres. He last recorded a goal on March 12, 2024 vs. Detroit (2+0). — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 26, 2024

3rd Period

The fifth and final goal of the game for the Sabres came off the stick of Jack Quinn on an empty net to seal the 5-3 win over Detroit and give Buffalo a three-game win streak in regulation. It's something this team could not do all of last season.

Buffalo snaps Detroit's 3-game win streak in the process and picks up another 2 points in the standings over a divisional foe.

Up Next:

Buffalo hosts division leader Florida on Monday at 7:00 PM EST.