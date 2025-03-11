Does Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin want out? He vehemently denies claims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin vehemently denied the suggestion that he wants out of Buffalo.

On Tuesday morning, a clip began circulating on social media from the most recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. Paul Bissonette, one of the podcast hosts, said he heard Dahlin wanted out of Buffalo.

"I don't dig for this information like it's given to me by the people who really matter and who move the needles as insiders, but apparently, Dahlin met with Kevyn Adams, and he said if this doesn't turn around fast, I'm gone," Bissonette said.

After practice, Dahlin spoke with reporters and was asked by 7 Sports if the suggestion that he wanted out of Buffalo was true.

"I want to be moved? I don't know what he's talking about," Dahlin said. "I have never said I want out of here. I'm not happy where we're at. I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I’ve never said I want out of here, and I thought that was pretty clear."

Dahlin had seen the clip before speaking with reporters and wanted to share his side of the story. He said he did speak with Adams, and they discussed what needs to change in Buffalo, but never suggested he wanted out. Dahlin was visibly frustrated and said he was "pissed off" by the suggestion he would leave.

"I'm part of it (the problem)," Dahlin said. "I haven't played good enough. We haven't won games, so I take responsibility too, but, stuff has to change, that's the bottom line."

Dahlin, 24, has spent his entire career with the Sabres after he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. This season, Dahlin has 11 goals, 40 assists, and 51 points in 55 games played. This is Dahlin's first season as the team's captain.

"Stuff has to change," Dahlin said. "That's how it is. I absolutely hate losing. I don't think that's part of who I want to be, so, stuff has to change."