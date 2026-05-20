Does Alex Tuch have a future with the Buffalo Sabres? Takeaways from post-season press conferences

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Sabres' season comes to a close with the conclusion of postseason press conferences. Arguably, the biggest storyline surrounding this team heading into the offseason is the future of Alex Tuch in Buffalo.

Tuch spoke with reporters on Wednesday and made it clear he would like to explore the possibility of staying in Buffalo, but also added that his decision on where he signs boils down to a lot of factors.

"I don't know the future, but my main priority is my family. I don't really know anything until everything is laid out in front of you. So I'm going to take some time in the next few weeks to really figure it out and see how it goes."

“I’m going to do whatever is best for myself and my family.” “I’d grateful to have him back.” It’s clear Alex Tuch has interest in coming back, his teammates want him back Now we wait and see#Sabres pic.twitter.com/UZVfOV6Yvx — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) May 20, 2026

For more on Tuch and reaction from the rest of the Sabres' locker room clean out, check out the video above with 7 Sports Director Matt Bové and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts.