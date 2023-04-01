Devon Levi shines in Buffalo Sabres overtime win over New York Rangers

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Rookie goaltender Devon Levi notched 31 saves in his NHL debut and aided the Sabres to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers at the KeyBank Center. Buffalo's Jeff Skinner scored the overtime winning goal, his 6th overtime winner of his career.

The Sabres defense took the pressure off Levi in the first only allowing New York to take two total shots in the period. One of Buffalo's 12 shots found the back of net courtesy JJ Peterka. The goal was his 11th on the season. Set up by a beautiful feed from Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn.

Up 1-0 in the second, Jordan Greenway's 4th goal of the year was arguably the best non-Devon Levi moment of this game. A backhanded shot just cleared the pads of Jaroslav Halak to put the Sabres up two. But before the period was over, the Rangers cut the deficit to one.

New York took that little momentum to the third and scored the equalizer about mid way through the period. And much like Monday's game against Montreal, three periods would not be enough to decide this one. So everyone at the KeyBank Center got some free hockey as this game went overtime.

It was there Jeff Skinner scored his 6th career overtime-winning goal. Giving Buffalo a 3-2 win and Devon Levi's first win as a NHL goaltender in his first ever outing.

Buffalo grabs two big points in the standings and will head the Philadelphia for a Saturday night matchup against the Flyers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est.