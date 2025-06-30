Day by day approach for new Buffalo Sabres defenseman Radim Mrtka at Development Camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres officially started Development Camp on Monday, and we got to see some of the new draft picks and familiar faces back at the LECOM Harborcenter.

Radim Mrtka, selected ninth overall by the Sabres in the NHL Draft a few days ago, was one of the largest guys on the ice and was catching the attention of fans and his coaching staff.

"His puck skills at the skills session were pretty good for a big man," Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone said. "It was really impressive to see the size, skating ability, and puck skills."

Now, as for Mrtka’s approach to this week, it’s pretty simple. He said he'll take things one day at a time and get more familiar with his new organization.

"I'm just trying to learn a lot of things," Mrtka said following practice on Monday. "Get to know everyone from this organization and show what kind of guy I am and that I'll always do my best."

It's an adjustment that will take time for the young defenseman, but having his Seattle Thunderbird teammate Scott Ratzlaff alongside him at camp will certainly ease the growing pains. Ratzlaff recalled after practice the first time he met his teammate and noticed the size he brings to the ice.

"You see the size of his feet, and I thought he was going to be a little clumsy, but he was the complete opposite," Ratzlaff said. "He's a great skater, takes the game well, and Buffalo got a great pick."

One housekeeping note, third round pick David Bedkowski didn’t practice today, he was out with an illness, and no clear picture on when and if we’ll see him in Buffalo this week

Day one down, day two is Tuesday at 9 a.m.