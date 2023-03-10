Dallas slams Buffalo with 10 goals as Sabres falls in lopsided contest

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW — The Buffalo Sabres fell in a lopsided 10-4 contest Thursday night at the Keybank Center.

Buffalo came out sluggish to start the game and couldn't get into a rhythm in the offensive zone.

Dallas would open up the scoring with three unanswered goals and it looked like the Sabres would go to the first intermission trialing 3-0. But thankfully Jordan Greenway's first career goal as a member of the Sabres made it 3-1 heading to the first break.

Both teams would then exchange goals with the latter being Kyle Okposo's ninth goal of the season making it a 4-2 Buffalo deficit right around the midway point of the period.

However less than a minute later the Stars would tack on another and reestablish a three goal lead.

So heading to the third period, facing a 5-2 deficit Jeff Skinner provided Buffalo with a spark that sadly would be short lived.

The Stars added another five goals in the period while Victor Olofsson's 24th of the season was the last bright spot of the night. 10-4 would be your final score from the KeyBank Center. Marking the Sabres' third straight loss.

"It looked like we were in our own head tonight because we didn't look like us," said head coach Don Granato.

"I know we're a young team but we're in a pretty special position with the group we have. So it's a shame to come out and play like that," adds Kyle Okposo.

They'll return to action Saturday to host the New York Rangers. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. est.

