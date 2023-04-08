Dahlin puts on clinic, Sabres "Stayin' Alive" after 4-3 win over Carolina Hurricanes

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres used a crucial third period surge to outlast the Carolina Hurricanes in their second to last home game of the regular season.

Devon Levi, fresh off his second career win got the nod in net this afternoon.

Casey Mittelstadt's 11th goal of the year put the Sabres ahead 1-0 four minutes into the game.

The Hurricanes would equalize off a Seth Jarris goal with a little more than five minutes to go in the opening period. His teammate Jesper Fast would put Carolina ahead 22 seconds later.

Buffalo had an abysmal showing on a power play opportunity in the first period. But after the first intermission the team found themselves in the same boat early in the second period. This time around Rasmus Dahlin would capitalize on the moment and tie the game back at 2-2.

Carolina would once again recapture the lead midway through the second. Leading to another answer back from Dahlin. His stick skills were on full display as he set up Mittelstadt for his second goal of the game. Tying the game back up at 3-3 heading to the final period.

Third period ensues and we're still going to talk about Rasmus Dahlin. Because with just over 14 minutes left to play Dahlin got his stick in front of an open Carolina shot right in front of the Sabres net to preserve the tie. The ensuing sequence on the other end of the ice ended with Tage Thompson's 46th goal of the season to give Buffalo it's first lead since the opening period.

After fighting off a late Hurricanes power play, the Sabres were able to run out the clock and collect a big 4-3 win that keeps their playoff hopes alive.

They'll take on the New York Rangers in their next game on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. est. from Madison Square Garden.