Comrie's second career shutout, late goal from Okposo gives Sabres massive win over Islanders

ELMONT, NY. (WKBW) — Not even 24 hours after their 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils, the Buffalo Sabres pick up another massive victory. This time over the New York Islanders in a 2-0 shutout.

Obviously when you talk about shutout's you have to start with the goaltending. And tonight's performance by Eric Comrie was arguably the best he's put in as a member of the Sabres. In total he's credited with 26 saves and it marks his second career shutout.

The turning point, while a long build up to get to it was triumphant for Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo. His 10th goal of the season off the pass from Ilya Lyubushkin put them up 1-0 with 6:29 left in regulation.

Despite late efforts on an empty-net look from New York. The Sabres defense stood tall and a goal by Jeff Skinner with 31 seconds left sealed the Buffalo victory.

They'll return home for their next game a Monday night showdown with Montreal. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. est. at the KeyBank Center

