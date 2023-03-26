Watch Now
Comrie's second career shutout, late goal from Okposo gives Sabres massive win over Islanders

Eric Comrie - Sabres
Mary Altaffer/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie (31) makes the save against New York Islanders left wing Zach Parise (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 25, 2023
ELMONT, NY. (WKBW) — Not even 24 hours after their 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils, the Buffalo Sabres pick up another massive victory. This time over the New York Islanders in a 2-0 shutout.

Obviously when you talk about shutout's you have to start with the goaltending. And tonight's performance by Eric Comrie was arguably the best he's put in as a member of the Sabres. In total he's credited with 26 saves and it marks his second career shutout.

The turning point, while a long build up to get to it was triumphant for Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo. His 10th goal of the season off the pass from Ilya Lyubushkin put them up 1-0 with 6:29 left in regulation.

Despite late efforts on an empty-net look from New York. The Sabres defense stood tall and a goal by Jeff Skinner with 31 seconds left sealed the Buffalo victory.

They'll return home for their next game a Monday night showdown with Montreal. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. est. at the KeyBank Center

