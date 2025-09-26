BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's hard to believe, but in less than two weeks, the Buffalo Sabres will officially start the regular season. After the team practiced on Friday morning, they modified their normal post-practice routine to get out into the community.

A few of the guys made their way to Tapestry Charter Elementary School to meet some young and "soon-to-be" Sabres fans right inside their classrooms. Local businesses, fire stations and even Tim Hortons locations all played a part in collaborating on this community-oriented event.

“This would’ve been a dream come true as a kid," forward Zach Benson said. "It’s awesome to see the energy and the impact we have on the community. I think it’s so cool that we get to do this and have such an impact.”

“We know how much they (fans) do for us, so this is the least we could do to give back," team captain Rasmus Dahlin said. "We love the city and love the fans. We love it."

WATCH: 'Community Day' gets Buffalo Sabres up close and personal with fans of all ages

'Community Day' gets Buffalo Sabres up close and personal with fans of all ages

This experience was a subtle reminder of the impact they have off the ice.

“It’s super cool for the kids and the teachers, but it’s also super cool for us," Benson said. "Just to come in here and hear a bunch of kids screaming 'Go Sabres' honestly, it makes our day, and I’m sure it makes theirs as well."

“To see how the community is and meet people from around town, see kids and their schools, it’s always a great thing," Dahlin said. "For kids to see some of the new players, too, it’s a good thing."

When head coach Lindy Ruff told us a couple of weeks ago about the culture he wants to create inside his locker room, these are the type of events that go a long way in getting everyone on the same page for how that’s supposed to look.

“It helps build a culture of just giving back," Ruff said after Friday's practice. "We have a group that’s lucky to do what they do, and in a community like ours, it's a feeling of family, and that’s really important.”

In less than two weeks, we’ll see how this day plays a part in getting the new season started on the right foot.