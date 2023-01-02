Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa

OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa.

Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop.

Zemgus Girgensons notched the Sabres' equalizer in the second. Only to be bested by a Senators power-play goal about five minutes later.

Trailing 2-1 into the third period, Buffalo had no answer as Ottawa netted an empty-net goal late in the period to seal the deal.

Buffalo will stay on the road for the final game of this three-game road stand and faceoff against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is Tuesday at 7 p.m. est.

