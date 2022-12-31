Buffalo Sabres win overtime thriller against Boston Bruins

BOSTON, MASS. — Talk about leaving 2022 on a high note. The Buffalo Sabres win a 4-3 overtime thriller over Eastern Conference leader Boston on Saturday afternoon.

Down 3-2 late in the third Buffalo forward Dylan Cozens tied the game up. Forcing overtime at TD Garden.

With just over a minute left in the overtime period, Cozens stripped the puck away from Boston's Patrice Bergeron. From there Cozens was able to locate Alex Tuch in pursuit and he'd make the most of that opportunity.

Tuch's second goal of the day, the game-winner for Buffalo who gives the Bruins just their third overtime loss of the season at home.

Buffalo will start 2023 with a road game against Ottawa tomorrow. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est.

