Buffalo Sabres use strong third period for 5-3 win over Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, TN. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres used a two-goal third period to power past the Nashville Predators Saturday night in Nashville.

Both teams exchanged a goal in the opening period. Buffalo's was scored by Jeff Skinner, assisted by Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin.

With the score tied 1-1 heading to the 2nd period, Dylan Cozens's 14th goal of the season put the Sabres ahead. Then about seven minutes later, Victor Olofsson, on an assist from Owen Power and Casey Mittelstadt gave Buffalo a 3-1 lead.

However, before the period would end, Nashville found a way to equalize off of goals by Jeremy Lauzon and Ryan Johansen.

Notched at 3-3 and facing a short-handed situation with a little over 13 minutes left to play in regulation. Kyle Okposo re-directed a pass from Ilya Lyubushkin to put his guys back on top.

And for good measure, Jack Quinn added the team's fifth goal of the game. Buffalo would take this one by a final of 5-3.

They'll be back at the KeyBank Center for a Monday afternoon showdown with the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is at 1:00 p.m. est.

