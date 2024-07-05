Buffalo Sabres trade one of their top prospects to the Edmonton Oilers for Ryan McLeod

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One week after the Buffalo Sabres decided to use their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team traded their top pick from the 2022 Draft, Matt Savoie, in exchange for speedy Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod and forward prospect Ty Tullio.

McLeod, the key addition for the Sabres, is 24 years old and played in 81 regular season games for the Oilers last season. He scored 12 goals and had 18 assists in the regular season while adding four goals in 24 playoff games this past season. In 2023-24, McLeod averaged about 14 minutes per game and finished with a +10 plus/minus. McLeod is a solid penalty-killer and immediately becomes one of the Sabres' fastest players.

Matt Savoie played just one game with the Sabres and spent most of the last two seasons in the Western Hockey League. Savoie was one of the Sabres' top prospects and is still just 20 years old.

Wow. Ryan McLeod is the Sabres new third line center. That's a hefty price to pay, BUT I give them credit for making an actual move for a player that's going to help them right now. Also, McLeod is still only 24, so he's still got plenty of potential. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 5, 2024

Tullio was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

Bove's Take:

After a week of criticizing the Sabres for their lack of urgency in the trade market, I believe the team deserves credit for taking a chance with the addition of McLeod.

You could argue the Sabres overpaid by sending Savoie to Edmonton, but this deal helps the Sabres field a much more complete lineup next season and adds much-needed speed and experience to their third line.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams needed to make a splash and this deal checks that box. It's never good to make a trade simply for the sake of doing something, but I believe McLeod makes the Sabres a more complete team right away.

This deal also gives the Sabres flexibility with restricted free agent Peyton Krebs, who can now play in a role he's more suited for on the fourth line. Krebs could also be moved in a corresponding move to help the Sabres add a top-six winger.

Buffalo still needs to add a top-six winger this summer, but they took a step in the right direction on Friday afternoon and think the reward outweighs the risk involved.